YFN Lucci Says He Was Stabbed In Jail

YFN Lucci and another inmate allegedly both possessed sharp objects during a recent jail fight. Jail officers had to attempt to break up the fight using tasers, though they didn’t seem to have much effect on either of the men, according to TMZ, which obtained the incident report. The other man will be charged with aggravated assault and battery, and it remains unclear whether Lucci will be charged in connection with the incident.

The entertainment news hub reported Thursday (March 3) that Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, claimed another inmate stabbed him in a fight at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia. Legal documents state that the rapper claimed another inmate used a homemade shank to stab him while he was on a video call. He fears for his life in the jail, TMZ reports.

Last year, Lucci was denied bond in connection with his gang-related racketeering case. He and 11 others turned themselves in to police the month before. Lucci was out on bail for a separate murder case at the time, and was released from jail on $500,000 bond. He was later accused of violating his bond when he went to an Atlanta recording studio and an Atlanta strip club that was the focus of an investigation into an alleged gang-related shooting, according to previous legal documents. He's set for trial in May, the Daily Mail noted in a report on Thursday.