Amber Heard's 'Bloody Lip' Photo Called Bogus By Johnny Depp's Team

The photo was taken after the incident, according to Amber, and shows what looks like a cut on her lip as she holds a note that reads, "I shall return xxx," a note she says Depp left behind. However, Depp's team told TMZ the photo is from 2012, using metadata to confirm, and Amber's witness statement from the UK defamation case states the first violent incident was in 2013.

According to a source close to Amber, she messed up her dates in the case and after getting her therapist records, discovered the alleged abuse from Depp started back in early 2012.

During her testimony, Amber gave the following details of the alleged attack:

"I was in one of these fights, I believe it's this one, in his downtown ECB, we call it, loft, and we're in the kitchen living room area and he backhands me. And, you know, it was, you know, he wears a lot of rings. I remember kind of just feeling like my lip went into my teeth, and it got a little blood on the wall. Just that simple, a little bit of blood on the wall."

The case is in recess until May 16 when Amber is expected to be back on the stand.