Security Guard Testifies Amber Heard Punched Johnny Depp In The Face

As the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues in the courtroom, more details of their tumultuous relationship have been revealed. The newest revelation comes from one of Depp's security guards, Travis McGivern, who alleges that he saw Heard punch her then-husband in the face.

McGivern testified via live video link on Monday (May 2) as Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife rolled into another week, per People. While under oath, McGivern, who is still currently employed by the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, detailed some of the arguments he witnessed between the former couple, including a "relatively peaceful conversation" that grew "more volatile," resulting in the Aquaman actress allegedly throwing a can of Red Bull at Depp and the latter tossing the contents of Heard's closet down the stairs.

According to McGivern, the pair engaged in "verbal vitriol," adding that "Mr. Depp was giving as good as he got at that point." The breaking point, however, came when McGivern said Heard threw a punch.

"Out of the corner of my eye, I saw a fist and an arm come across my right shoulder and I heard and saw a closed fist contact Mr. Depp in the left side of his face. That was Ms. Heard's fist," McGivern testified, saying that his face was "swollen and red" and had a "nice little shiner.

He added that both he and Depp were shocked at the incident.

"The initial look on his face kind of mirrored mine, kind of a look of shock. Like, 'What just happened? Where did that come from?'" he recalled. "At that point, I wasn't gonna let Mr. Depp get hit any more so I moved him down the last flight of stairs to the lower level and told him, 'We are leaving.' It wasn't up to him anymore. Just for his safety."

During a cross-examination by Heard's lawyers, McGivern denied that Depp was "reaching for Amber's hair while he was trying to hit her" as well as the attorney's claims that she only punched him because he allegedly shoved her sister.

According to CNN, Depp is suing Heard for the 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post where she opened up about her experience with domestic abuse. While Depp wasn't named in the article, he claims the piece negatively impacted his career, including losing out on the Pirates franchise.