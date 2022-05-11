DaBaby Responds To DaniLeigh, Alleges She Stalked His Child’s Mother

"First of all, I feel like you waited too late," DaBaby said in a video posted to his Instagram Story. "I told you back in December you should capitalize off of the situation so, I feel like that's a bad move. I also feel like it's a green move for your label to have you drop the interview the same time you dropping the new song. I feel like y'all kinda showin' y'all hand. I feel like y'all shoulda put that together better."



"And I also feel like you should tell folks the real reason why I put you out," he added. "It's 'cause you was stalkin' my baby mama."



DaBaby continued to tell his side of the story. He claimed that he's the one who wanted to rid himself of the toxicity that oozed from their relationship. The rapper also explained why he felt that messing around with the "Lil Bebe" singer affected his relationship with his other children.



"And that's why I had to make the adjustments back in November," DaBaby explained. "I'm grown, I'm an adult. I don't gotta coexist with nobody who too toxic and who don't serve me well, you know what I'm saying? So, I don't owe the world no explanation for that but even when I coulda cleared my name, I took the high road. I don't want shorty broken, I just didn't want you around me no more. Just like today, just about to have another birthday party for my princess and you done got on here lying, playing just like before, you affecting my relationship with my other children 'cause you causing stuff over there. You need to just stay over there where you at."



