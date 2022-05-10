DaniLeigh Reflects On DaBaby Issues, Learns From 'Yellow Bone' Drama & More

"I just had our baby, like, he was very selifsh," Leigh said. When Angie asked if he apologized, she said, "No. He's just like that though."



The two instances, in which he called the police on her twice within a few hours and had her charged with Simple Assault, were caught on camera and livestreamed to the rapper's millions of followers on Instagram Live. DaniLeigh also explained her decision to leave DaBaby for good following their heated confrontations and expressed gratitude for the outpour of love she received from various women from the likes of Karrueche Tran to other artists like BIA, for example, who personally reached out to her after the madness.



The singer, who previously dropped her 2020 album Movie, has been through numerous viral moments on social media. DaniLeigh started off 2021 by dropping a snippet of her song "Yellow Bone," which stirred up cries of colorism and anti-Blackness from critics across the nation. Although she previously issued an apology, the Florida native explained her initial reaction to the backlash.



"When I did drop the snippet and saw how everyone reacted I was like 'Oh, I was like, I messed up," DaniLeigh explained. "I didn't super realize it at that time and that's why I responded like defensive. But it was a horrible mistake. It was not a good moment for sure for me. It was a hard time. In that time, like, a lot was going on in my life like me and Baby broke up, that happened, me and my family, I was pregnant, like it was all at once and I was like 'What is god trying to teach me right now?' 'Cause it was definitely a learning lesson for me and I just want to say to everybody that I'm super sorry 'cause it just was a mistake. I'm a Dominican woman, I have family members that are dark-skinned. My daughter is a Black girl. It just was... to even speak on skin tone I realized that how messed up that is now."



Elsewhere in their conversation, DaniLeigh told Angie the story of how she met Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins and what he thought of her upcoming project. She also revealed her single "Dead To Me" and discussed her plans to drop her upcoming EP called My Side. Watch the entire interview up top.