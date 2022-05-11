How Death Cab For Cutie Channel Their 'Existential Dread'

Last week, Death Cab For Cutie let fans know new music was coming out, but what they didn't say was that they also planned to announce a new album and tour. On Wednesday (May 11), the band unveiled their 10th studio album Asphalt Meadows and shared its lead single "Roman Candles."

“‘Roman Candles’ is about the crippling, existential dread that goes hand in hand with living in a nervous city on a dying planet. And that the only way to be in the moment is to let it all go," the band said in a statement, with frontman Ben Gibbard adding: “The lyrics were cobbled from a couple of different songs dealing with my general sense of anxiety; the feeling that the fabric that weaves a functioning society together was crumbling during the pandemic.”

In an Instagram post, the band also detailed the making of the new album. "Asphalt Meadows, our tenth album, was begun separately from each other during a time of great uncertainty. It was completed together during joyous and inspiring sessions with a new friend and producer, John Congleton," they wrote. "Ironically, the isolated circumstances in which it began led to us creating our most collaborative album to date. We can’t wait for you to hear it."

As if that's not all exciting enough for fans, DCFC also shared itinerary for a fall tour.

Asphalt Meadows is slated for a September 16 release and can be pre-ordered here. Listen to "Roman Candles" above and check out a full list of tour dates below.

Death Cab For Cutie 2022 Tour Dates

05/21 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara *

05/28 – Portland, OR @ TEDxPortland Year 10 @ Moda Center/Theater of the Clouds

07/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation †

07/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe †

07/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest @ Generac Power Stage *

07/11 – Buffalo, NY @ ARTPARK †

07/12 – LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards †

07/14 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park †

07/15 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena †

07/16 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ MJN Convention Center †

09/22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^

09/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

09/24 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

09/26 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! ^

09/27 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ^

09/30 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

10/01 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion ^

10/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^

10/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^

10/06 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE! ^

10/07 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit ^

10/08 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery ^

10/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

10/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic ^

10/13 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory ^

10/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland ^

10/15 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/18 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim #

10/19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre #

10/22 – San Diego, CA – Venue TBA #

10/23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater #

10/24 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater #

10/26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

10/27 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre