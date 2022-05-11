If You See This Flower In Your Yard, Stay Away And Call Local Officials

What is most important is that you never touch the plant - if you do you might suffer skin damage ranging from painful blisters to long-term scarring. The hogweed has a toxic chemical in its sap and if it gets on skin, it causes sensitivity to ultraviolet light which results in a bad reaction to the sun. Worse yet, even after any skin irritation clears up, the affected area could remain hypersensitive to the sun for years.

As if that weren't bad enough, if the sap gets in your eye, it can cause temporary vision loss and may even lead to permanent blindness.

If you do wind up coming into contact with one, immediately wash any areas affected with soap and water. According to Poison Control, to be safe, you should then avoid sunlight for 48 hours. For skin irritation, hydrocortisone cream should help, but if symptoms persist, you should see a doctor. If the sap gets in your eyes, rinse them with water for at least 15 minutes and wear sunglasses for the next couple days.

To raise awareness so people don't suffer from the consequences of touching giant hogweed, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation put out a poster to help identify the plant.