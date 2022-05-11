Lizzo Sets The Record Straight In Trending Dance Tutorial

Lizzo made the rules to her trending "About Damn Time" dance clear in a new tutorial posted to TikTok today (May 11.)

The "Cuz I Love You" singer begins her video by aggressively stating "I'm tired of seeing it, OK?" referring to people doing the dance to her new single the wrong way. She then gives a step-by-step tutorial on how to do the dance, while also hilariously demonstrating the common ways people get it wrong. The common thread seems to be people not putting enough energy and force into the dance. Fans wrote in the comments, "Best dance tutorial out here," "i need every tutorial to be made by you, "and "'It’s leviosa not leviosa' is the vibe I’m getting."

Watch the tutorial below (Warning: Explicit Content):