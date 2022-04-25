Lizzo Unveils List Of Dates For Her First Tour In 3 Years

It’s about damn time… Fans can finally see Lizzo again now that the powerhouse artist is headed out on the road. This marks the first tour in three years, and this one features Latto, Lizzo announced on Monday morning (April 25).

“The Special Tour” is set to kick off in September and runs through November. Lizzo noted in her announcement that fans who pre-save the album Special can get early access to tickets on Wednesday (April 27). “Y’all ready to feel special? Well… ITS ABOUT DAMN TIME❤️”

Lizzo is set to release her next album, Special, on July 15. Her latest project follows her massively popular Cuz I Love You album that released in 2019. Lizzo previously announced that she “mastered my album and turns out its 100% DONE ! YOU THINK U KNOW BUT U HAVE NO IDEA.”

Her latest single is “About Damn Time,” celebrating that she’s “way too fine to be this stressed”: “Turn up the music, turn down the lights/ I got a feelin' I'm gon' be alright/ Okay, alright/ It's about damn time/ Turn up the music, let's celebrate/ I got a feelin' I'm gon' be okay/ Okay, alright/ It's about damn time”

See Lizzo’s upcoming tour dates below: