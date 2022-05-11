Nick Saban Addresses Transfer Tampering Implication

Alabama head coach Nick Saban denied the implication that anyone from his program violated NCAA tampering regarding the transfer of wide receiver Tyler Harrell from Louisville.

During a golf event, Saban told reporters "We don't tamper with anybody," following an implication made by Louisville coach Scott Satterfield regarding Harrell's transfer decision, ESPN reports.

Satterfield implied that he believes tampering occurred regarding Harrell -- who committed to the Tide 10 days after entering the transfer portal on April 12 -- but acknowledged that it's a common theme behind the scenes in college football, when discussing the situation with 247Sports last week.

“I think it’s not only him, it’s happened before here,” Satterfield said. “Last year we had a few guys that jumped into the portal and the next day they’re announcing where they’re going. You can look at that and know that something went on before they were in the portal.”

Harrell, a Miami native, chose Alabama over offers from the hometown Hurricanes and reigning national champion Georgia, among others.

"I don't know of anybody that tampered with him," Saban said via ESPN. "You know, I don't really know that anybody's ever tampered with our players. I just think sometimes when things happen it makes you wonder. So I'm not making any accusations against anybody that's done anything to our players and I don't have any knowledge of anybody that's done anything with anybody else's players."

Harrell visit the University of Alabama campus during the Tide's A-Day Spring Game days after initially entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The speedy receiver recorded 18 receptions for 523 yards and six touchdowns -- three of which were at least 59-yard scores -- in 13 games for Louisville during the 2021 season.

Harrell was the fifth transfer addition to Alabama's roster, joining fellow wide receiver Jermaine Burton (Georgia), running back Jahmyr Gibbs (Georgia Tech), cornerback Eli Ricks (LSU) and offensive tackle Tyler Steen (Vanderbilt).