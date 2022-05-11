Smashing Pumpkins Announce Tour With Fellow Rock Legends

The Smashing Pumpkins are currently on a brief North American tour, but it looks like that was just the beginning of their 2022 tour plans. On Wednesday (May 11), the band announced the Spirits on Fire Tour with fellow rock legends Jane's Addiction. The 32-date trek begins October 2 in Dallas and ends November 19 in Los Angeles.

Pre-sales begin on Thursday (May 12) at 10am local time. General on-sale begins Friday (May 13) at 10am local. Get more ticket info here and take a look at the full list of dates below.

Smashing Pumpkins & Jane's Addiction Spirits on Fire tour dates

10/02 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX**

10/03 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX**

10/05 - Moody Center - Austin, TX**

10/07 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL**

10/08 - Hard Rock Casino - Hollywood, FL**

10/10 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN**

10/11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA**

10/13 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT**

10/14 - UBS Arena - Belmont Park, NY**

10/16 - TD Garden - Boston, MA**

10/18 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC**

10/19 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY**

10/21 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA**

10/22 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA*^

10/24 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON**

10/26 - Bell Center - Montreal, QC**

10/27 - Centre Videotron - Quebec City, QC**

10/29 - Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH*^

10/30 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI**

11/01 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO**

11/02 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI**

11/04 - Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN**

11/05 - United Center - Chicago, IL**

11/07 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO**

11/09 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA**

11/11 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC**

11/12 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA**

11/13 - Moda Center - Portland, OR**

11/15 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA**

11/16 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA**

11/18 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ**

11/19 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA**

** with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Poppy

*^ with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Meg Myers