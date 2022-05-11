Tennessee Teen Accused Of Brutally Beating Classmate In $20 Bet

A teenager in Collinwood, Tennessee is recovering from severe injuries he sustained when another teen allegedly was paid $20 to attack him.

Kelsey Moore, 18, was reportedly attacked by another teen on Easter Sunday, who was given $20 by a former fellow student to punch the victim, per WKRN. Another student is said to have recorded the incident, with laughter reportedly heard as Moore falls to the ground. Moore suffered multiple facial fractures as well as a fractured vertebra in his neck.

"He has four titanium plates in his head and face," Moore's mother Christi said of the "heartbreaking" attack. She added, "In a moment's notice your life can change... unbelievable."

According to police, 20-year-old Brandison Dru Daniel paid a teenager $20 to punch Moore and is facing multiple charges in Wayne County, including conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and criminal responsibility for facilitation of a felony. The teen, whose name has not been released, is in juvenile detention; however, District Attorney General Brent Cooper is considering filing a motion to have the teen tried as an adult.

"This was a completely senseless act which will drastically alter the future of all involved," Cooper said in a statement. "This appears to be one of those spur-of-the-moment decisions with terrible consequences. We are praying for a full recovery for the victim."

According to the news outlet, the assault has caused Moore to miss out on some big moments of his senior year, such as being crowned honorary king at prom. His graduation is planned for this week, and his family are hoping and praying he can attend.

"He's our miracle and he doesn't stop here," Christi said of her son, who plans to study engineering at Columbia State. "This is not going to define him."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family financially, especially since Christi hasn't returned to work and instead has been caring for her son. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than $3,000 has been raised for the family.