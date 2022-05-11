Texas Men Arrested For Beating Up Food Vendor Over Price Of $6 Hot Dog

Two men have been arrested after police said they beat up a food vendor in Austin, Texas, over an argument about the price of a hot dog.

Jeremy Delgado, 21, and Bobby Wynn, 19, were arrested following the incident that occurred on May 4 around 2 a.m. in front of a bar on East Sixth Street, according to KXAN. Police reviewed surveillance footage in the area and a witness said Delgado pushed the hot dog vendor to the ground after an argument. Delgado and Wynn "punched and kicked the vendor several times" over the price of a hot dog, which was $6.

It "got out of hand" when the two men began to yell at the vendor about the price. After the incident, Delgado and Wynn ran into a parking lot between Seventh and Eighth streets under Interstate 35, where Austin Police Department officers eventually found them and detained them, according to arresting documents.

Police noticed blood stains on Delgado's shoes and pants that were consistent with kicking the vendor.

Wynn is facing a third-degree felony charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence after he "removed his shoes and attempted to place them in a nearby vehicle," police said. "Fresh blood" was discovered on the shoes when police found them.

"The vendor sustained 'life-threatening injuries,' including a laceration on his head that 'required several staples,' a lacerated liver along with severe pain all over his body. The vendor was taken to a hospital for treatment," KXAN reported.

Delgado and Wynn were being held at Travis County Jail on a $25,000 bond.