1 Of 2 Texas Women Arrested For Stealing $2,000 Worth Of Meat From H-E-B

One of two women involved in stealing over $2,000 worth of meat from an H-E-B grocery store has been arrested.

Marchea Latonya Brooks, 40, was arrested Tuesday (May 10) by the Bell County Sheriff's Department, according to KSAT. The other woman involved, Latonya Thomas, 53, is still at large.

Brooks has been charged with six counts of theft and failure to identify herself, the Temple Police Department said. Her bail amount totals $28,000.

The theft occurred on April 15 at the H-E-B located in the 3000 block of S. 31 Street in Temple, Texas.

Police said the two women were initially noticed by a store employee who saw them leaving the store with "large quantities of unpaid meat products in a shopping cart." KWTX obtained video footage from the store that shows an H-E-B employee trying to get the meat-filled shopping cart back from the two women. One of the suspects holds on to the cart while loading the unpaid meat products into the back of a white Chrysler 300. The women eventually get into the car and drive away.

Anyone with information about Latonya Thomas' whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.