A substitute teacher in Arlington, Texas, has been fired after other teachers say he used a racial slur in front of students.

The incident occurred Friday (May 6) at Swift Elementary School in Arlington, according to FOX 4. The interaction was between a substitute teacher and a sixth grade student.

A parent, who wished to remain anonymous, told FOX 4 what her son told her about the incident. Her son was not in the classroom at the time, but said what his friends witnessed. "'They had a substitute today, and guess what he said?'" the mother recalled from her conversation with her son. "And I said, 'Well, what did he say?' 'Well, he said n-----.' And I said, 'What?!'"

A teacher at the elementary school, who also did not want her name used, said she was in the hallway near the classroom when she noticed a "commotion." The scene the teacher explained was the same as the one told to the student's mother mentioned above.

"One of the kids in the class blurted out ‘Oh My God!’ And he replied, ‘Don't say that.’ And they were like, ‘Why can’t we say oh my God?’ And he said, ‘That’s using Jesus’ name in vain,’" the mom said. That's when the substitute said "It would be like me saying the N-word." Students said the substitute teacher said, "Yes, I said n-----, and I'll say it again."

Arlington ISD issued the following statement, according to FOX 4:

"(We have) confirmed that inappropriate language was used, and the substitute was terminated. The district does not condone the use of any offensive, derogatory or inappropriate language in educational learning environments."