Texas Substitute Teacher Fired After Using Racial Slur In Front Of Students

By Dani Medina

May 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A substitute teacher in Arlington, Texas, has been fired after other teachers say he used a racial slur in front of students.

The incident occurred Friday (May 6) at Swift Elementary School in Arlington, according to FOX 4. The interaction was between a substitute teacher and a sixth grade student.

A parent, who wished to remain anonymous, told FOX 4 what her son told her about the incident. Her son was not in the classroom at the time, but said what his friends witnessed. "'They had a substitute today, and guess what he said?'" the mother recalled from her conversation with her son. "And I said, 'Well, what did he say?' 'Well, he said n-----.' And I said, 'What?!'"

A teacher at the elementary school, who also did not want her name used, said she was in the hallway near the classroom when she noticed a "commotion." The scene the teacher explained was the same as the one told to the student's mother mentioned above.

"One of the kids in the class blurted out ‘Oh My God!’ And he replied, ‘Don't say that.’ And they were like, ‘Why can’t we say oh my God?’ And he said, ‘That’s using Jesus’ name in vain,’" the mom said. That's when the substitute said "It would be like me saying the N-word." Students said the substitute teacher said, "Yes, I said n-----, and I'll say it again."

Arlington ISD issued the following statement, according to FOX 4:

"(We have) confirmed that inappropriate language was used, and the substitute was terminated. The district does not condone the use of any offensive, derogatory or inappropriate language in educational learning environments."
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.