Texas Students Suffer Second-Degree Burns From PE Teacher's 'Punishment'

A P.E. teacher in Channelview, Texas, is under investigation after several students have suffered second-degree burns as a result of the teacher's "punishment" during class.

Students at Anthony Aguirre Junior High tried to get out of running laps during P.E. class, but when they were caught by the teacher, they were punished, according to FOX 26.

"My son he has nose bleeds and things, so he didn’t want to run it was too hot. Him and four other kids, they went, and they were hiding behind the bleachers. The coach found them and I guess punished them by making them do bear crawls," parent Wendy Alvarez said about her son.

Bear crawls require a person to get on their hands and knees and move in a crawling motion without knees touching the ground.

"Now his hands are burnt. He has second degree burns. I took him to the ER yesterday. He said my hands feel like they’re on fire. He had fever last night," Alvarez told FOX 26. The doctor's report showed the student suffered second-degree burns on both hands.

Alvarez added another mother showed her photos of her son who also has blisters on both hands.

Channelview ISD issued the following statement:

"Channelview ISD administrators are aware of an incident that occurred at Anthony Aguirre Junior High on Monday, May 9 where a teacher allegedly disciplined four students causing non-life threatening heat related injuries due to the conditions outside. This incident is currently under investigation to ensure all students have a safe learning environment. The teacher has been removed from the classroom and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Channelview ISD does not condone aversive discipline techniques that may cause physical pain to a student in any way. We take these situations very seriously as the safety of our students is always our top priority."