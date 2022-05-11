The Best Places To Propose in Columbus

Proposing to your significant other can be one of the most magical — and stressful — times of someone's life. From finding the perfect ring to wondering if they'll say “yes,” those gearing up to propose definitely have a lot on their mind.

That's where we come in. We're here to check off one more box on your “To Do” list and help you find the best place to propose in Columbus, Ohio.

Scioto Mile

If you're looking for a city view for your proposal, look no further than the Scioto Mile. A nice stroll along the river with the Columbus skyline in the background would not only make for a lovely atmosphere for a proposal, but also for some beautiful photos, as well.