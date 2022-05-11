Why Kate Middleton & Prince William's Royal Titles Change In Scotland
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 11, 2022
Did you know that Kate Middleton and Prince William go by different royal titles when they're in Scotland? The couple usually referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went on a two-day visit to Scotland with outings focused on mental health in Glasgow. During this Scotland visit, they are known as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn.
According to People Royals, Queen Elizabeth granted three different titles to William and Kate when they married in 2011: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Earl and Countess of Strathearn, and Baron and Baroness of Carrickfergus. Because they hold Scottish titles, when the couple visits Scotland they are known as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn.
During their first stop in Glasgow, William and Kate spent a morning with a group of young school children taking part in a groundbreaking program to help with their mental wellbeing. They sat in on a Roots of Empathy session at St. John's Primary School, which is a program run by one of Kate's main causes, Action for Children. "How you guide children’s understanding of a baby’s needs and emotions is such a forward-thinking approach," they wrote in an Instagram post about their day. "Helping children build empathy is a crucial part of good social and emotional development."
In addition, May is also Mental Health Awareness Month. The Duke and Duchess have also focused their work on ending the stigma around mental health issues and suicide prevention. Prince William has helped by getting candid about his own mental health issues, revealing that he had his own mental health crisis after helping save the life of an injured young boy while working as a helicopter pilot for the air ambulance service.