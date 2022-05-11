Why Kate Middleton & Prince William's Royal Titles Change In Scotland

Did you know that Kate Middleton and Prince William go by different royal titles when they're in Scotland? The couple usually referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went on a two-day visit to Scotland with outings focused on mental health in Glasgow. During this Scotland visit, they are known as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn.

According to People Royals, Queen Elizabeth granted three different titles to William and Kate when they married in 2011: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Earl and Countess of Strathearn, and Baron and Baroness of Carrickfergus. Because they hold Scottish titles, when the couple visits Scotland they are known as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn.