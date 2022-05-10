The Earrings Kate Middleton Wore In Manchester Have A Very Special Meaning

Kate Middleton and Prince William visited Manchester on Tuesday, May 10, to pay tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena terrorist attack that happened five years ago. According to People Royals, the Duchess of Cambridge made an intentional fashion choice by donning a pair of gold earrings that has a very special meaning for the area.

The earrings bear a resemblance to a honeycomb and included a bee charm. According to the city, the worker bee has been a well-known symbol of Manchester for 150 years and counting. It's also included in the Manchester City Council's coat of arms symbolizing "Mancunians" hard work ethic and how the city is seen as a hive of activity. The bee also became a symbol of the city's unity against hate and terrorism following the 2017 suicide bombing during an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22.