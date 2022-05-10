The Earrings Kate Middleton Wore In Manchester Have A Very Special Meaning

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William visited Manchester on Tuesday, May 10, to pay tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena terrorist attack that happened five years ago. According to People Royals, the Duchess of Cambridge made an intentional fashion choice by donning a pair of gold earrings that has a very special meaning for the area.

The earrings bear a resemblance to a honeycomb and included a bee charm. According to the city, the worker bee has been a well-known symbol of Manchester for 150 years and counting. It's also included in the Manchester City Council's coat of arms symbolizing "Mancunians" hard work ethic and how the city is seen as a hive of activity. The bee also became a symbol of the city's unity against hate and terrorism following the 2017 suicide bombing during an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22.

BRITAIN-ROYAL-ATTACK
Photo: AFP

The bee was seen in graffiti and other art throughout the city. People also reports that an estimated 10,000 people got bee tattoos in the aftermath of the bombing as part of a fundraising campaign to help the victims. During their visit, Prince William made an emotional speech. "I remember only too well the shock and grief on the faces of those I met when I visited Manchester in the days following the atrocity," he said. "And the rawness of emotion at the Commemoration Service, held at your Cathedral just here, a year later. Five years on I know that the pain and the trauma felt by many, has not gone away."

