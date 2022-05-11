Young Thug's Father Believes His Son Was Wrongly Accused
By Tony M. Centeno
May 11, 2022
Young Thug and Gunna may be sitting behind bars and facing a slew of charges following Fulton County's 56-count indictment. But at least Thugger is being supported by his family.
According to WSB-TV's report that aired Tuesday night, May 10, a man who claims to be Young Thug's father has come forward to share his thoughts on the situation. In the outlet's brief interview with him, Jeffrey Williams Sr. asserted that he believes his son was "unfairly linked" to the crimes listed in the 88-page indictment which includes charges of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), murder and armed robbery.
Atlanta rapper Young Thug’s father tells Channel 2 Action News that his son is getting blamed for something he didn’t do. Here’s a clip from my colleague @MarkWinneWSB exclusive interview. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/Fq2pIJBY4Z— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022
"I think my son has been unfairly linked to a lot of things," Williams Sr. said. "but, you know, it's up to us to prove it."
“I’m gonna fight for him to the end,” Williams Sr. added. “I’m his father. That’s what I do."
The charges that Young Thug faces are quite serious and are backed by years worth of evidence that has been collected by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and other agencies. During a press conference on Tuesday, May 10, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis defined Thug's record label Young Stoner Life (which she referred to as 'Young Slime Life') as a street gang that's reportedly affiliated with the Bloods gang. According to Willis, YSL makes up "80% of violent crime in Atlanta." Young Thug's dad doesn't see it that way.
"It's a business," he explained. It's a record label. I want any parent that has lost a child to street violence, any parent that wants, to join in marching on street violence because these are our kids."
Young Thug had his first appearance in court on Tuesday before Gunna, who's also facing conspiracy to violate RICO charges, turned himself in. Willis also said that the 28 people name in the indictment could "maximum penalties" including life in prison. Watch the entire interview here.