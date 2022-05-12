Five Of The Biggest Minneapolis Summer Concerts You Don't Want To Miss
By Taylor Linzinmeir
May 12, 2022
As COVID winds down, live music is beginning to gear back up again. The weather is also starting to get warmer, which can only mean one thing: the summer concert season is here.
After years of cancelled concerts and music festivals, it finally seems as though the music touring industry has gotten back to normal. So grab your sunscreen and put on your dancing shoes. Here are the five best concerts in Minneapolis you won't want to miss this summer.
Kenny Chesney
Kenny Chesney is heading out on his Here and Now tour, and stopping at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 6. Grab tickets here.
Weird Al Yankovic
Weird Al Yankovic is hitting a staggering 133 venues for the Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, and the Mankato Civic Center is on the list for July 23. Grab tickets here.
