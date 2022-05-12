Five Of The Biggest Minneapolis Summer Concerts You Don't Want To Miss

By Taylor Linzinmeir

May 12, 2022

Concert Crowd
Photo: Getty Images

As COVID winds down, live music is beginning to gear back up again. The weather is also starting to get warmer, which can only mean one thing: the summer concert season is here.

After years of cancelled concerts and music festivals, it finally seems as though the music touring industry has gotten back to normal. So grab your sunscreen and put on your dancing shoes. Here are the five best concerts in Minneapolis you won't want to miss this summer.

Kenny Chesney
Kenny Chesney is heading out on his Here and Now tour, and stopping at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 6. Grab tickets here.

2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images

HAIM
After their tour supporting their third album was sadly cut short, HAIM are hitting the road once more! Check them out June 6 at the Minneapolis Armory. Grab tickets here.

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Telecast
Photo: Getty Images

Weird Al Yankovic
Weird Al Yankovic is hitting a staggering 133 venues for the Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, and the Mankato Civic Center is on the list for July 23. Grab tickets here.

Disney Studios' Los Angeles Premiere Of "Encanto" - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Deftones
This nu-metal band has been touring nonstop for over two decades, and they're not stopping now. Catch Deftones live at the Minneapolis Armory on May 28. Grab tickets here.

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Ben Platt
Fans of the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen will get the chance to see Ben Platt perform solo at the Schottenstein Center on September 19. Grab tickets here.

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Photo: Getty Images

For more concerts coming to Minneapolis this summer, head here.

