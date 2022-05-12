Five Of The Biggest Minneapolis Summer Concerts You Don't Want To Miss

As COVID winds down, live music is beginning to gear back up again. The weather is also starting to get warmer, which can only mean one thing: the summer concert season is here.

After years of cancelled concerts and music festivals, it finally seems as though the music touring industry has gotten back to normal. So grab your sunscreen and put on your dancing shoes. Here are the five best concerts in Minneapolis you won't want to miss this summer.

Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney is heading out on his Here and Now tour, and stopping at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 6. Grab tickets here.