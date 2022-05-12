Here Are The Top Baby Names In Arizona In 2021

If you're looking for ideas on what to name your baby — or what not to name them, check this out.

The Social Security Administration revealed the top baby names in Arizona for 2021. This is a list released annually with data from the year before based on Social Security card application data.

Nationally, Liam, Noah and Oliver round out the top three baby names for boys. For girls, it's Olivia, Emma and Charlotte at the top.

Here's a look at the top 10 baby names for girls in Arizona:

Olivia Emma Sophia Camila Isabella Mia Amelia Charlotte Ava Luna

Here's a look at the top 10 baby names for boys in Arizona:

Liam Noah Mateo Oliver Sebastian Elijah Benjamin Julian Santiago Alexander

Last year, Olivia, Emma and Sophia were the most popular girl names in Arizona. The top three remained the same for the boys as well.

To see the full report, click here.