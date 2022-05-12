Jessica Biel Shares 'Hilarious' Way Justin Timberlake Proposed

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been a Hollywood "it couple" for over a decade. As they prepared to celebrate a milestone anniversary, the Candy actress is sharing new details about the "hilarious" way the "Rock Your Body" singer proposed.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday (May 11), Biel revealed she "had no idea" that the former *NSYNC member was about to pop the question, calling the 2011 proposal "so nice and unexpected," per People.

"We were in Montana on a piece of property that we owned at the time. We had snowboarded all day. It was in the middle of winter. Waist-high snow. We were [in] head-to-toe snowboarding outfits — hats, gloves, everything," she told host James Corden, setting the scene.

She continued, laughing at the memory, "And we go up to the property to just check out how the foundation is looking. And all of a sudden, he gets down onto his knees and just sinks into the snow. And then he looks up at me and holds up this ring and it was the most lovely, surprising, hilarious..."

Clearly, the unique proposal turned out well for the two of them as they will celebrate their 10th anniversary in October. They also share two children: 7-year-old Silas and Phineas, 21 months.

Corden quipped that it was "bold" of the "Can't Stop This Feeling" singer to keep such an important ring in his pocket while snowboarding all day."

"That is not a decision I would make. That can only backfire..." he joked. "For the first time, I'm questioning Justin Timberlake."

Watch Biel tell the sweet story in the interview below.