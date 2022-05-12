Kentucky Derby Winner Rich Strike To Skip Triple Crown Second Leg

Long shot Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will skip the upcoming Preakness States, eliminating any possible chance of a

this year.

The horse's owner, Rick Dawson, confirmed his decision to forego the upcoming Preakness Stakes on May 21 at Pimlico Race Course in a statement shared on Thursday (May 12).

“Obviously, with our tremendous effort and win in the Derby, it’s very, very tempting to alter our course and run in the Preakness at Pimlico, which would be a great honor for all our group,” Dawson said in a statement. “However, after much discussion and consideration with my trainer, Eric Reed, and a few others, we are going to stay with our plan of what’s best for Ritchie is what’s best for our group and pass on running in the Preakness and point toward the Belmont in approximately five weeks.”