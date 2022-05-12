Mother Accused Of Killing Her 3 Children Says They Were Possessed By Demons

New reports allege the California woman accused of killing her three children with the help of her 16-year-old son thought her kids were possessed by demons.

Angela Flores, 38, reportedly attacked her children to drive out the demons and admitted to taking their lives, authorities told the LA Times. The bodies of 12-year-old Natalie Flores, 10-year-old Kevin Yanez, and 8-year-old Nathan Yanez were found inside her Los Angeles home on Mother's Day (May 8), reporters learned.

Initial reports suggest the children suffered trauma, but officials have yet to get autopsy results. One of the kids managed to escape the home and run to a neighbor's house, reporters say.

Neighbors witnessed Flores behaving erratically outside her Los Angeles home on Victory Boulevard, according to a report obtained by New York Post. The mother was allegedly screaming while holding a Bible and lighting candles along the road. LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton confirmed Flores was taken to a medical hospital several hours before they found her dead children.

The 38-year-old woman has three more children who live out of state and weren't harmed in the shocking incident. Her ex-husband, Jacob Corona, also told the LA Times she made strange comments during a phone call nearly a week before the tragedy.

"She was telling me all this stuff about God. She didn’t sound right. I don’t really know what happened," Corona explains, who shares a child with the woman. "She was not really religious before. But then she was talking about death. I told her, ‘What’s going on?’ My head was going over so many things, but I didn’t think anything of it."

Flores is currently being held on a $6 million bail for three counts of murder. Her 16-year-old son, who hasn't been identified, is being held on suspicion of murder. No word on if he'll face any charges.