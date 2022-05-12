My Chemical Romance Release First New Song In Almost A Decade: Listen

My Chemical Romance have released a new song after almost a decade! On Thursday evening (May 12), the band dropped the surprise six-minute track titled "The Foundations of Decay" on all of their social media platforms.

Fans have long wondered if the band would release new music after they announced their reunion tour back in 2019. The band has kept quiet about any new music, though lead singer Gerard Way did mention in an interview last year that he was working on new songs, per Rolling Stone. It was unclear if the new songs were for the band or for his solo project, however. "Let our bodies lay/While our hearts we'll save/Let our blood invade/If I die in vain," Way sings in the chorus of the new track.

The band's last official song was 2014's "Fake Your Death," which was featured in their compilation album May Death Never Stop You. Way said of the song in an interview at the time: "I consider ‘Fake Your Death’ to be the 'last MCR song,' and to me, it is absolutely the final fully realized collaboration between the members of the band.” Before breaking up in 2013, the band released Conventional Weapons which followed 2010's Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys. The band's reunion tour has been rescheduled multiple times, but it's finally kicking off in the UK this spring starting on May 16.

Listen to "The Foundations of Decay" above.

