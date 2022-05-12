‘New Girl’ From A Writer’s Perspective

Rakhe dug into some of the ideas he had on the show and how he helped turn them into some of the show’s most iconic moments. Remember the towel incident from season one? Rakhe helped bring that moment to life and fought to keep it from getting cut out of the show.

“I noticed when you left the show our ratings kept dropping,” Morris said.

“When you came back, we welcomed you with open arms,” said Deschanel. “We needed more Luvh.”

Rakeh is credited with writing 13 episodes of New Girl and producing over 100. During the show’s eight season run he would occasionally step in to write and produce for another acclaimed comedy, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He has also left his comedic mark on A.P. Bio, The Cool Kids, and is currently writing and producing Hulu's Dave.

To listen to the full conversation and find out which New Girl episode was Rakeh’s favorite to write, check out "A Conversation with Luvh Rakhe" on the Welcome to Our Show podcast. New episodes are released weekly on the iHeart Radio app or wherever you get your podcasts.

