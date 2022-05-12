NFL Schedule Release: Wilson's Seattle Return Among Primetime Matchups

Russell Wilson will spend his first regular-season game as a member of the Denver Broncos at the only home stadium he's ever known during his NFL career.

The Broncos will face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in the Week 1 Monday Night Football matchup of the 2022 NFL season on September 12, the league announced on Monday (May 12).

Wilson was traded to the Broncos in March as one of the first blockbuster moves of a historically busy offseason.

Wilson standout is a former Super Bowl champion (XLVIII), the 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, the 2015 NFL passer rating leader, the 2017 NFL passing touchdowns leader and a nine-time Pro Bowl selection.

Wilson threw for 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions, while also recording 183 yards and two touchdowns on 43 rushing attempts in 2021.