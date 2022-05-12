NFL Schedule Release: Wilson's Seattle Return Among Primetime Matchups

By Jason Hall

May 12, 2022

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson
Photo: Getty Images

Russell Wilson will spend his first regular-season game as a member of the Denver Broncos at the only home stadium he's ever known during his NFL career.

The Broncos will face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in the Week 1 Monday Night Football matchup of the 2022 NFL season on September 12, the league announced on Monday (May 12).

Wilson was traded to the Broncos in March as one of the first blockbuster moves of a historically busy offseason.

Wilson standout is a former Super Bowl champion (XLVIII), the 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, the 2015 NFL passer rating leader, the 2017 NFL passing touchdowns leader and a nine-time Pro Bowl selection.

Wilson threw for 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions, while also recording 183 yards and two touchdowns on 43 rushing attempts in 2021.

Several other notable primetime matchups have also been confirmed by the NFL on Thursday, per Sporting News.

The defending champion Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills on NBC's special Thursday night broadcast to open the 2022 season on September 8.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers during the first official Thursday Night Football matchup for Amazon Prime.

Monday Night Football will also feature a double-matchup in Week 2 with the Tennessee Titans hosting Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings hosting the Philadelphia Eagles.

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.