One Of Ohio's Most Dangerous Animals Will Surprise You

Ohio is home to a variety of beautiful creatures, but not all of them are friendly. Some Ohio animals can even cause serious injury or harm.

And while the Buckeye State has poisonous spiders, snakes and even something called the “Kissing Bug” (cockroach-sized bugs, also known as Triatomines, that live by feeding off of the blood of larger animals), one may be surprised to learn which Ohio animal is actually the most dangerous.

The white-tailed deer is arguably the most dangerous animal in Ohio.

Anyone who lives in Ohio knows white-tailed deer are everywhere. Ohioans can find the animals chewing on grass anywhere from suburban backyards to wildlife preserves.

Generally speaking, deer do not typically have it out for humans. In fact, they're incredibly docile creatures and do their best to avoid human interaction at all cost. But unfortunately, deer are very commonly involved in vehicle accidents across the state of Ohio.

According to JTG Travel, “On average, there are around 200 fatalities, and over 10,000 injuries, each year in the U.S.A. caused by deer accidents.The odds of hitting a deer with a car in the U.S. are 1 in 116, which makes them one of the most dangerous animals in Ohio!”