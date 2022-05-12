This Is The Most Scenic Road In Ohio

No one has ever woken up in the morning and said "I sure hope I have to sit through hours of traffic today," but sometimes; it is an unavoidable reality. For those who feel the desire to escape city living and take the scenic route, there is one road in Ohio that provides 32-miles worth of sensational views.

According to Stacker, the most scenic road to take in Ohio is the Hocking Hills Scenic Byway. This road is especially known for the different rock formations and an endless amount of waterfalls that are encountered along the route. The road encompasses Hocking Hills State Park and all the nature that goes along with it. Stacker recommended that those looking to take a peaceful drive should wait to travel this road until the fall when the leaves change color.

Here is what Stacker had to say about Hocking Hills Scenic Byway:

"The Hocking Hills Scenic Byway takes drivers deep into the rolling woodlands of southeast Ohio. Spanning from Rockbridge to Lancaster, this 32-mile roadway of unique rock formations, lush gorges and misty waterfalls is beyond blissful. Insider tip: push this drive off until fall, when the foliage is positively divine."

