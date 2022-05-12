Post Malone Recruits Roddy Ricch For New Song 'Cooped Up'

Post Malone returns with Roddy Ricch for the latest song off his long-awaited album, which drops today as iHeartRadio’s World Premiere.

On Thursday, May 12, Posty delivers his new track “Cooped Up” featuring Roddy Ricch, which he previously previewed last month. In the song produced by TK, Post Malone raps about finally get out after being ... well, "Cooped Up." He sings in the chorus, "And yeah we bout to toast up/ All that bread that we burnin’/ Cuz I’ve been feelin’ cooped up/ I’ve been f***** cooped up."

