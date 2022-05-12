Post Malone Recruits Roddy Ricch For New Song 'Cooped Up'
By Tony M. Centeno
May 12, 2022
Post Malone returns with Roddy Ricch for the latest song off his long-awaited album, which drops today as iHeartRadio’s World Premiere.
On Thursday, May 12, Posty delivers his new track “Cooped Up” featuring Roddy Ricch, which he previously previewed last month. In the song produced by TK, Post Malone raps about finally get out after being ... well, "Cooped Up." He sings in the chorus, "And yeah we bout to toast up/ All that bread that we burnin’/ Cuz I’ve been feelin’ cooped up/ I’ve been f***** cooped up."
“Cooped Up” is Post Malone’s first song of 2022 and follows his previous collaboration with The Weeknd, “One Right Now.” Along with the song, Post Malone also shares the official album art for his fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache. The “Better Now” rapper hasn’t confirmed the entire track list just yet but he did take to Instagram Live last month and previewed several tracks from the album including collaborations with Doja Cat and The Kid Laroi.
In addition to his new album, Post Malone also has his first child on the way. The rapper confirmed the incoming arrival of his first child with his current girlfriend last week.
"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life,” Post told TMZ. “I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."
Post Malone’s new album Twelve Carat Toothache drops June 3.