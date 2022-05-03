Post Malone Expecting His First Child With Longtime Girlfriend

Post Malone is going to be a dad!

The Beerbongs & Bentleys rapper is expecting his first child with his longtime girlfriend, TMZ reported on Tuesday (May 3). The 26-year-old musician and his girlfriend reportedly celebrated their soon-to-be little bundle of joy with family and friends at a private party in Southern California over the weekend.

According to the outlet, Post's girlfriend usually keeps out of the spotlight, but the pair are taking their relationship to the next level to welcome their first child together. It is unclear when the baby is due.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," he told TMZ. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

In addition to the happy personal news, Post is getting ready to release his newest album Twelve Carat Toothache next month, a follow-up to 2019's Hollywood's Bleeding. that he said "[speaks] more to how I'm feeling at the moment: the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream."

The album will include special features from some big names in music, including Doja Cat, The Weeknd, The Kid LAROI and more. He already shared a sneak peek at his collab with Doja called "Happy."

"She is so incredible," he said of the "Kiss Me More" rapper. "I am so blessed and so honored to be able to have worked with her."

Congrats to the happy couple!