See Ludacris' Impressive Graduation Present To Himself

Ludacris celebrated his college graduation with quite the lavish gift to himself — a private jet.



The "My Chick Bad" rapper shared a video on Instagram happily showing off his new jet. "Bought Myself A Little Graduation Gift 🎁 🙏🏾 #familyupgrade #motivation," he wrote in the caption. While donning a shirt with his alma mater's name on it, he gives fans a look at the exterior and interior of the impressive vehicle. “Well we’re movin’ on up, to the east side! To a deluxe apartment in the sky!” he sings referencing The Jeffersons theme song. Ludacris was awarded an honorary Bachelor's Degree in Music Management from Georgia State University just last week. He attended the school for two years before dropping out when he got a record deal with Def Jam Recordings.

Watch the video below.