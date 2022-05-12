See Ludacris' Impressive Graduation Present To Himself
By Yashira C.
May 13, 2022
Ludacris celebrated his college graduation with quite the lavish gift to himself — a private jet.
The "My Chick Bad" rapper shared a video on Instagram happily showing off his new jet. "Bought Myself A Little Graduation Gift 🎁 🙏🏾 #familyupgrade #motivation," he wrote in the caption. While donning a shirt with his alma mater's name on it, he gives fans a look at the exterior and interior of the impressive vehicle. “Well we’re movin’ on up, to the east side! To a deluxe apartment in the sky!” he sings referencing The Jeffersons theme song. Ludacris was awarded an honorary Bachelor's Degree in Music Management from Georgia State University just last week. He attended the school for two years before dropping out when he got a record deal with Def Jam Recordings.
Watch the video below.
The rapper said in his graduation speech: “GSU, I am home right now. I owe Georgia State University a great debt, because you helped me arrive at me ‘why?’ My time on campus sharpened my skills. It gave me confidence that my path was preordained. That I was exactly where I was supposed to be. Doing exactly what I was supposed to be doing. Though I left school I was never gone because this institution had become a part of me. It was a part of my fabric and DNA. My heart never strayed far from its steps and my commitment to someday return, and finish, was ever-present.”