Shawn Mendes Shares Swoon-Worthy Photos For Tommy Hilfiger Collaboration
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 12, 2022
Shawn Mendes has dropped some swoon-worthy photos to announce an exciting new project. According to his Instagram post, the "Wonder" singer is partnering with Tommy Hilfiger "to bring more sustainable clothing to the forefront." The collaboration will reimagine the brand's classic pieces but this time, they'll be made from "sustainable materials."
"The 1985 Collection" will arrive in stores and online on May 16 and feature recycled cotton-based clothes inspired by retro pieces. According to Rolling Stone, he will also wear custom pieces from the brand on his upcoming world tour and is also set to release a capsule collection of pieces he helped design next spring. “We both care so deeply about our planet, and that’s why our main goal is to reimagine the way we wear and we make our clothing,” Mendes said in a video posted to the brand’s account. “I’ve always been so inspired by Tommy and the iconic brand that it is, and I’m so excited for you to see everything we’re working on.”
This is the latest "green" project Shawn has been involved with. Late last month, he announced that he has been working to make his upcoming Wonder: The World Tour "fully climate positive." In a statement announcing the $1 million commitment, the singer said, "When we first started talking about greening the tour, I took a hard look at the many different things that make up our carbon footprint, and came face to face with a truly intimidating truth: every little thing we do matters."