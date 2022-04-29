Shawn Mendes Pledges To Make 'Wonder' World Tour 'Fully Climate Positive'
By Sarah Tate
April 29, 2022
Shawn Mendes is joining the ranks of other artists who are making sure their projects can be sustainable.
On Thursday (April 29), the "When You're Gone" singer took to social media to announced that he has been working to make his upcoming "Wonder World Tour" sustainable in order to make it a "fully climate positive tour."
"Over the last year, my team & I set out to develop a sustainability program with the goal to make a fully climate positive tour, so we could contribute to making the way we tour greener," he wrote, sharing with fans a letter explaining why sustainability is so important to him.
In the letter, posted to the tour's website, Mendes states, "When we first started talking about greening the tour, I took a hard look at the many different things that make up our carbon footprint, and came face to face with a truly intimidating truth: every little thing we do matters."
"I was deeply upset when realizing that I, as an artist, was contributing to the climate crisis by doing one of my favorite things – touring," the letter continued. "From how we travel, to what we wear, to where our food comes from – how can we possibly keep track of the tiny decisions we make every single day? Looking at the world this way can feel overwhelming."
In an effort to reduced their carbon footprint, they worked with climate scientists and youth activists to develop a program to reduce their carbon footprint by 50% compared to the previous tour. The team even has a plan to offset the tour's carbon dioxide emissions from travel, investing in certified, credible or verified projects and high quality nature and technology-based solutions.
Some of their efforts to become carbon negative include sourcing sustainable fabrics and using less dye for merch, eliminating single-use plastic backstage when possible, composting and sourcing food from local farms while donating the excess, using energy efficient lighting and power equipment, and much more. Check out their full plan here.
"No plan is perfect, but we see this as a starting point," the letter concludes. "We are in a pivotal moment for climate, and it's crucial to me that our tour is a step in the right direction. I have been empowered by youth leaders and my peers, and I hope our collective choices inspire industries & individuals to prioritize our planet. Let's continue to grow together."