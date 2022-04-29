Shawn Mendes Pledges To Make 'Wonder' World Tour 'Fully Climate Positive'

Shawn Mendes is joining the ranks of other artists who are making sure their projects can be sustainable.

On Thursday (April 29), the "When You're Gone" singer took to social media to announced that he has been working to make his upcoming "Wonder World Tour" sustainable in order to make it a "fully climate positive tour."

"Over the last year, my team & I set out to develop a sustainability program with the goal to make a fully climate positive tour, so we could contribute to making the way we tour greener," he wrote, sharing with fans a letter explaining why sustainability is so important to him.

In the letter, posted to the tour's website, Mendes states, "When we first started talking about greening the tour, I took a hard look at the many different things that make up our carbon footprint, and came face to face with a truly intimidating truth: every little thing we do matters."