Shirtless Justin Bieber Shows Off His Lumberjack Skills
By Yashira C.
May 13, 2022
Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Thursday (May 12) to share a video of his try at being a lumberjack. "I’m out of my element," he wrote in the caption.
The "What Do You Mean?" singer is seen shirtless as he tries to chop a small tree trunk with an axe. Instead of splitting the trunk down the middle when he swings his axe, the trunk simply falls to the ground. Bieber then stares off into the distance before dramatically walking up to the camera and saying, "Tell you one thing...I'm no woodsman." See fan's reactions to the video and watch it below:
We need more lumberjack justin content
looks like a professional woodsman to me
you're so unintentionally funny help😭
Lmaoooo I guess it’s not as easy as it looks 🥴
Bieber recently revealed in an interview that his new album is "almost done." "I don’t think there’s a date yet, but I do know that we’re wrapping it up. It’s almost done. It sounds really good. I’m really excited about it. I got a lot of cool features and yeah, it should be dropping not too long from now," he said. The singer also shared that John Mayer would be on the album in a "wicked" feature.