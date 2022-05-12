Shirtless Justin Bieber Shows Off His Lumberjack Skills

Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Thursday (May 12) to share a video of his try at being a lumberjack. "I’m out of my element," he wrote in the caption.

The "What Do You Mean?" singer is seen shirtless as he tries to chop a small tree trunk with an axe. Instead of splitting the trunk down the middle when he swings his axe, the trunk simply falls to the ground. Bieber then stares off into the distance before dramatically walking up to the camera and saying, "Tell you one thing...I'm no woodsman." See fan's reactions to the video and watch it below:

We need more lumberjack justin content

looks like a professional woodsman to me

you're so unintentionally funny help😭

Lmaoooo I guess it’s not as easy as it looks 🥴