Justin Bieber Says New Album is 'Almost Done,' Reveals 'Wicked' Feature

This is not a drill! A new Justin Bieber album is on the way!

The "Peaches" singer said in a radio interview Tuesday (May 3) his seventh studio album is "almost done," according to Billboard.

"I don’t think there’s a date yet, but I do know that we’re wrapping it up. It’s almost done. It sounds really good. I’m really excited about it. I got a lot of cool features and yeah, it should be dropping not too long from now," Bieber said.

The 28-year-old singer revealed who one of those "cool features" would be — John Mayer. Here's what Bieber said about his experience working with the "Your Body Is A Wonderland" singer:

"Wicked guitar solo, so that was really cool for me. He’s someone who I’ve looked up to for a long time. So we were at Henson the studio, and I was working on this song and he came in and he’s like, ‘Can I go in the booth?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, bro, go in.’ And so he went in the booth and then he came out and he laid a guitar solo and it was just like, it was mind-blowing to see him actually operate in his gift like that, being able to like see it first-hand, because like he is on another level. It’s insane."

Bieber, who is currently on tour following the release of his sixth studio album, Justice, has released a couple of songs leading up to the release of his new album. The most recent is his collaboration with Don Toliver, "Honest," and his parody song, "I Feel Funny." Bieber also hopped on Omah Lay's song, "Attention," and "up at night" with Kehlani.