WATCH: Out-Of-Control Tesla Crashes Into Greater Columbus Convention Center

Last week, a Tesla smashed into the side of the Greater Columbus Convention Center at 70 mph. Security footage of the crash, recently obtained by the Columbus Dispatch, shows the vehicle plunging through the building from multiple angles.

It seems the driver ran a red light, hit a curb and went airborne through the glass doors of the convention center at about lunchtime on a business day, leaving glass, debris and a demolished planter box in its wake.

According to the police, the driver claims he lost control of the brakes on State Route 315 and could not stop after exiting Downtown onto Vine Street.

Luckily, there was a steel support column just inside the building that stoped the vehicle before it made it any farther into the building. The facility was hosting several events at the time, including a girls junior volleyball championship, but no one was hit by the Tesla.

After the crash, one bystander appears to enter the building to check on the driver, while another presumably calls the police.

The driver is reportedly in stable condition after the crash, but has been cited for failing to control the vehicle. The police report does not state whether or not “Autopilot” (the Tesla self-driving feature) played a role in the crash.