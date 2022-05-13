Another Popular Charlotte Business Closes 'Effective Immediately'

Another popular Charlotte business is permanently shutting down.

On Thursday (May 12), Blue Olive Lounge Ballantyne in Charlotte made the sudden announcement on its social media pages that it was closing "immediately," leaving many of its patrons "devastated," per WCNC.

"The management of the Blue Olive Lounge Ballantyne our Ballantyne/Charlotte NC location would like to inform you that we are closed permanently effective immediately," a post on the bar's Instagram page states. "Thank you for your cooperation and your past business."

Located at 14021 Conlan Cr, no reason was immediately given for Blue Olive Ballantyne's sudden closure. According to the news outlet, the bar's other location in Fort Mill, South Carolina, is still open.