Another Popular Charlotte Business Closes 'Effective Immediately'
By Sarah Tate
May 13, 2022
Another popular Charlotte business is permanently shutting down.
On Thursday (May 12), Blue Olive Lounge Ballantyne in Charlotte made the sudden announcement on its social media pages that it was closing "immediately," leaving many of its patrons "devastated," per WCNC.
"The management of the Blue Olive Lounge Ballantyne our Ballantyne/Charlotte NC location would like to inform you that we are closed permanently effective immediately," a post on the bar's Instagram page states. "Thank you for your cooperation and your past business."
Located at 14021 Conlan Cr, no reason was immediately given for Blue Olive Ballantyne's sudden closure. According to the news outlet, the bar's other location in Fort Mill, South Carolina, is still open.
Blue Olive's closure comes just a few days after another Charlotte business announced it was shutting down. On Sunday (May 8), The Stanley owner and chef Paul Verica confirmed the popular restaurant would close its doors for good on Friday (May 13), adding that he is also taking a step back from the culinary industry that has "consumed" him over the last three decades.
"The world is wide open for me, and I plan on exploring it and weighing all my options to see what my next endeavor will be," he said. "There are so many concepts and ideas that I have wanted to explore and have not had the opportunity to do so until now. I am excited – for the next step, for my continued evolution as a chef and entrepreneur, for Paul 3.0."