Popular Charlotte Diner Returns 7 Years After Closing Its Doors

A diner that was once beloved to many loyal customers in Charlotte is making its return, more than half a decade since it last closed its doors.

Mattie's Diner used to be a popular spot in Uptown Charlotte where dines could stop by and order up some of their favorite items. However, the Uptown location on Hamlin Street closed down in 2015 after serving the community for five years and was replaced by the AvidXChange Music Factory, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The reopening has been in planning for more than two years, but is finally reaching the finish line later this month as it opens up at its new location along The Plaza. The diner will have additional seating compared to its previous location as well as room for a patio outside.

According to owner Matt King, the reopening faced some problems, per WCNC.

"COVID came along and slowed us down," said King. "There's been a lot of hiccups along the way."

After the delays, Mattie's Diner is set to reopen at its new location on the corner of The Plaza and Shamrock Drive on April 25. In the meantime, they hope to hire some helpful servers, line cooks, preppers and hosts to help make the diner's return a success.

"You hear it all the time, but you have to love being part of a team," the diner said in a post on its Facebook page on Sunday (April 3). "This set up does not work if you don't."