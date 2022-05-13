Bobby Brown Reveals He Talks To Whitney Houston Beyond The Grave

Bobby Brown is opening up about how he has been dealing with the tragic loss of his ex-wife Whitney Houston and their daughter Bobbi Kristina. In a preview clip from a new A&E Network documentary, Brown musters the courage to visit their graves at Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey for the first time ever. The 53-year-old R&B icon reveals that he has always been "frightened" that the two "are looking down, watching me."

According to the Daily Mail, several jaw-dropping revelations surface throughout the new A&E series Biography: Bobby Brown including the singer claiming he communicates with Houston from beyond the grave. He details how the late singer reached out to him in his dreams, telling him to pull the plug on daughter Bobbi's life support after being found unresponsive in the bathtub of her Atlanta home in 2015. "Whitney came to me in dreams and (said) "let my baby go!" And that is what I had to do," he shared.