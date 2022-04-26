See The First Look At Upcoming Whitney Houston Biopic

The movie will star up-and-comer Naomi Ackie as the late legend. The English actress is known for her roles in movies like Star Wars and shows like Master of None. USA Today described the first clip, which has yet to be released to the public, as showing Ackie in Houston’s signature curls and pastel-colored clothing as she performed the movie’s titular track. They also showed a brief glimpse of Ackie performing the pop star’s iconic rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” during the 1991 Super Bowl in a white tracksuit and headband. While fans will still have to wait to see this footage from the film, they did get a peek at Ackie in the role with the debut of the movie’s official poster.

The film was directed by Stella Meghie and written by Anthony McCarten, who notably wrote the critically-acclaimed Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. The movie took home four Oscars in 2019 including Best Actor for Rami Malek who transformed into another ‘80s music legend, Freddie Mercury. I Wanna Dance with Somebody also stars Stanely Tucci as Clive Davis (who was a producer on the film) and Ashton Sanders as Houston’s husband Bobby Brown. The movie is set to hit theaters in December.