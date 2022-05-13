DJ Will Apologizes To Cardi B After He Mistakenly Called Her Nicki Minaj

“Shout out to Nicki Minaj in the muthaf**kin’ building, let’s go!” DJ Will exclaimed. “Nicki, let’s f**k it up. Let’s go!”



“Who is in the building tonight?" Cardi B retorted when she hopped on the mic as "WAP" boomed from the speakers. "’Cause, we want all the f**king smoke, ya heard!? Are we getting dangerous tonight? DJ, are we getting f**king dangerous tonight?”



After the incident, certain outlets alleged that the shout-out was an intentional petty move by DJ Will. Not long after she left the club, Cardi B addressed the situation in an Instagram Live session in which she claimed she was "set up"



“Muthaf**kas was trying to set me up and everything," Cardi B said. "And let me tell you something, I handle my business in real life. I don’t think y’all really knew what was going on. I don’t think y’all understand what was going on, and when somebody tries to explain it, y’all coming sideways. And it’s, like, why? I bet y’all didn’t know I got set up. I bet y’all not peeping that certain videos were made from professional cameras, because it was all a setup.”



