DJ Will Apologizes To Cardi B After He Mistakenly Called Her Nicki Minaj
By Tony M. Centeno
May 13, 2022
Cardi B wasn't too happy when DJ Will reportedly referred to the rapper as Nicki Minaj during her appearance at Wonderland nightclub in New York City earlier this week. After Bardi claimed she was "set up," Will apologized for the mishap and explained his side of the story.
On Thursday, May 12, DJ Will issued a formal apology to Cardi B and Offset after his shout-out went viral. Will said that he didn't have a clear view of Bardi and her entourage from the DJ booth and claimed that he was given the wrong information about the club's special guest.
“Last night in the club, a promoter, manager passed me along information to shout out and unknowingly I ran with it," DJ Will said. “I never meant any disrespect to Cardi B, Offset, their family, friends, or fans in any way, shape, or form. It was an honest mistake and I feel horrible about it.”
After Cardi B entered the club on Wednesday night, May 11, DJ Will made the shout-out but referred to the rapper as Nicki Minaj and even played "Do We Have A Problem?" as he spoke on the mic. According to footage from the night in question, Cardi seem unbothered at first unlike Offset and their entourage, who looked confused. Offset even appeared to ask if Nicki was actually there.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
“Shout out to Nicki Minaj in the muthaf**kin’ building, let’s go!” DJ Will exclaimed. “Nicki, let’s f**k it up. Let’s go!”
“Who is in the building tonight?" Cardi B retorted when she hopped on the mic as "WAP" boomed from the speakers. "’Cause, we want all the f**king smoke, ya heard!? Are we getting dangerous tonight? DJ, are we getting f**king dangerous tonight?”
After the incident, certain outlets alleged that the shout-out was an intentional petty move by DJ Will. Not long after she left the club, Cardi B addressed the situation in an Instagram Live session in which she claimed she was "set up"
“Muthaf**kas was trying to set me up and everything," Cardi B said. "And let me tell you something, I handle my business in real life. I don’t think y’all really knew what was going on. I don’t think y’all understand what was going on, and when somebody tries to explain it, y’all coming sideways. And it’s, like, why? I bet y’all didn’t know I got set up. I bet y’all not peeping that certain videos were made from professional cameras, because it was all a setup.”
Check out her full thoughts below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
Cardi says she was set up and addresses Bardi Gang & says they be mute when blogs try to spin narratives. pic.twitter.com/JkAH1oZKx4— ✨GOT DA SCOOP✨ (@GotDaScoop) May 12, 2022