Cardi B & Offset Share Adorable Photos Of Their Son For The First Time
By Yashira C.
April 15, 2022
Cardi B and Offset have finally revealed photos of their son to the public! The couple shared adorable photos of their baby boy, who was born back in September 2021, to Instagram on Thursday (April 14.)
Cardi shared photos of their son in a stylish blue outfit with shining silver jewelry around his neck, while Offset shared a simple photo of him in the bath - still wearing silver chains and earrings, of course. The "I Like It" rapper captioned her post with three emojis: a dinosaur, a wave, and a teddy bear. Offset seemingly revealed the name of their son in his caption, "WAVE SET CEPHUS." Fans in the comments are already gushing about how he looks like his big sister Kulture.
See the photos below.
Back in March, Cardi gave fans a small glimpse of her son by sharing a close-up photo of his eye. "That’s all y’all will get," she tweeted alongside the photo. The new reveal today came as a surprise after the rapper recently deactivated her social media accounts. During a lengthy IG live rant, she said: "I gotta prep today and I gotta prep tomorrow. So Tuesday, I'm going far away and f***ing finish the motherf***ing album," before deleting her accounts.