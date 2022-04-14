Cardi B & Offset Share Adorable Photos Of Their Son For The First Time

Cardi B and Offset have finally revealed photos of their son to the public! The couple shared adorable photos of their baby boy, who was born back in September 2021, to Instagram on Thursday (April 14.)

Cardi shared photos of their son in a stylish blue outfit with shining silver jewelry around his neck, while Offset shared a simple photo of him in the bath - still wearing silver chains and earrings, of course. The "I Like It" rapper captioned her post with three emojis: a dinosaur, a wave, and a teddy bear. Offset seemingly revealed the name of their son in his caption, "WAVE SET CEPHUS." Fans in the comments are already gushing about how he looks like his big sister Kulture.

See the photos below.