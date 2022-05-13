Here's Where To Get The Best Apple Pie In Dallas

Today (Friday, May 13) is National Apple Pie Day!

I don't think theres a dessert that better sums up "summers in America" than apple pie. The dessert is a delicious classic that has definitely withstood the test of time.

Yelp has a list of the highest-rated places in Dallas to get apple pie, with each of the eateries have reviews mentioning the dessert. According to the website, the best place in all of Dallas to get apple pie is Emporium Pies on North Bishop Avenue. One Yelp user reviewed the eatery, writing:

"I wish I had the time and the stomach to try all the Emporium Pies. I've eaten A LOT of applies pies over my lifetime, but the Lord of the Pies just might be the very best Apple Pie in America. It's their most popular pie. At $7, its the most expensive slice of apple I've ever eaten, which makes sense since its the best! Its thick, with a nice rich buttery crust, filled with perfectly roasted chunks of cinnamon seasoned apple, without too much jam."

Here are the top 10 places in the area to get apple pie:

