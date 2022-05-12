Here's Where To Get The Best Cake In All Of Texas

Cake is a staple to tons of celebrations — whether it’s your birthday, your wedding, an anniversary, or a graduation. But, it's also just a super delicious dessert that can be enjoyed without a special occasion.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get each state's best cake. The website states, "Thanks to reviews, feedback from locals, and bakers' rankings on competition shows, we put together a definitive list of our favorite cakes in the United States."

According to Eat This, Not That!, the best cake in all of Texas is the cake in a jar at Moonlight Cakes in Bedford. So what makes this cake so special? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"We love a bakery where you can do something a little different, and a cake in a jar fits the bill perfectly. Pick one or two flavors from Moonlight Cakes's extensive cupcake menu and they'll whip up a cake in a jar that's delicious and almost too pretty to eat."