Here's Where To Get The Best Apple Pie In Phoenix

Today (Friday, May 13) is National Apple Pie Day!

I don't think theres a dessert that better sums up "summers in America" than apple pie. The dessert is a delicious classic that has definitely withstood the test of time.

Yelp has a list of the highest-rated places in Phoenix to get apple pie, with each of the eateries have reviews mentioning the dessert. According to the website, the best place in all of Phoenix to get apple pie is Pie Snob on East Indian School Road. One Yelp user reviewed the eatery, writing:

"Pie Snob rocks and I do not consider myself a pie person. After trying a couple free slices at this year's 4th of July parade in Arcadia, we were hooked. How cool of them to give out free pie. Once Thanksgiving rolled around, I grabbed a few pies for the family and they were gone faster than the blink of an eye. The Razzleberry was great, but the Carmel apple crumble is out of this world, epic-ly amazing. I don't love pie and I'm grabbing one for my birthday treat in a couple months, that's sayin something!"

Here are the top 10 places in the area to get apple pie:

Click here to check out the full list.