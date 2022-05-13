Michigan Woman Wins $500,000 Powerball Prize On Mother's Day

Deborah Bershbach, 54, of Royal Oak, Michigan, recently received one of the best Mother's Day gifts in history: $500,000 from playing the Powerball.

Bershbach told lottery officials she stopped to buy the winning ticket before heading to a cottage for Mother's Day weekend. She matched 14, 22, 38, 56 and 60 in the May 7 Powerball Double Play. She then checked her ticket on Mother's Day while leaving the cottage.

“On our way home Sunday, I got the ticket out to check it, and my husband said: ‘Wouldn’t it be something if you won big for Mother’s Day?’” Bershbach recalled.

When she scanned the ticket on the Lottery app, $500,000 appeared on the screen.

“We couldn’t believe it,” she said. “We both looked the ticket over what seemed like 100 times. We were shaking the whole way home!”

Bershbach plans on using the money to pay off her home and save the remainder.

“It still hasn’t sunk in that we won, and it feels like we are in a daze! Winning is overwhelming in the best way possible,” she said.

