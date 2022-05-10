Michigan Lottery Winner Forgets About $242,256 Ticket In His Wallet

This win is not something that will soon be forgotten! An Oakland County man was the winner of a $242,256 Fantasy 5 jackpot, and had no idea that he had the winning ticket in his possession. In fact; he forgot that he purchased a ticket entirely and bought another before finding the winning ticket misplaced in his wallet.

“When I was cashing out at the gas station, I saw the Fantasy 5 jackpot was over $200,000, so I decided to purchase a few tickets,” the man told Michigan Lottery Connect. “I forgot I had purchased the tickets until I saw them in my wallet a few days later."

Soon after finding the winning ticket in his wallet, he double checked the winning numbers and couldn't believe his eyes.

“When I checked the winning numbers on the Lottery app, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I decided to get on my computer and check the numbers on the Lottery website to make sure there wasn’t a glitch on the app. When I confirmed the numbers a second time and saw that the winning ticket was purchased in Clawson, it finally sunk in that I won. Winning is an excellent feeling!”

The 65-year-old told Michigan Lottery Connect that he plans to use his winnings to save for retirement and start college funds for all of his grandchildren.