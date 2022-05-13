This Is The Best Cake In Connecticut

A Stamford bakery is being credited for having the best cake in Connecticut.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cake in every state, which included the Double Temptation Cake at DiMare Pastry Shop as the top choice for Connecticut.

"DiMare's double temptation cake is the stuff of dreams. This three-layer cake includes devil's food, chocolate mousse, and creamy cheesecake," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote.

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best cake in every state: